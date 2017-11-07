They are just shedding crocodile tears after GAKURU’s death, Greed for power in Nyeri County EXPOSED

NYERI COUNTY:A DIVIDED GREEDY SOCIETY.





I will be very candid!





First, my condolences to the wife ,kids, parents and entire family of Governor Wahome Gakuru. Only God knows why!



I personally supported him throughout perhaps because we started our political journey together.





The very moment I listened to him I knew we had a smart leader, a focused man, very soft spoken.



Over the last couple of weeks,the…



