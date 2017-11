Monday, November 6, 2017 - Ever since Mike Sonko took office, the city of Nairobi has been turned into a mess. - Ever since Mike Sonko took office, the city of Nairobi has been turned into a mess.





Hawkers are everywhere in the CBD and the place looks like hell.





This is unlike Kisumu, which is a clean and organized city.





Look at these pics from Kisumu in the next page