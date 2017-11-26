These five roads in Nairobi will be closed on Tuesday during UHURU’s swearing-in (LOOK)

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - Nairobi residents should brace themselves for massive traffic disruption on Tuesday, November 28, during Uhuru’s coronation.





Five key roads will be inaccessible to the public other than Government officials and dignitaries who are expected to attend the ceremony at Kasarani.





Mombasa Road, Wangari Maathai Road, Museum Hill and Thika Superhighway will be closed during the ceremony.





Meanwhile, Nairobi...



