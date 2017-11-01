These five roads in Nairobi will be closed on Tuesday during UHURU’s swearing-in (LOOK)

..Police Commander Japheth Koome, has issued a stern warning to the opposition, NASA, over their intention to hold a parallel event on Tuesday in Nairobi.





The Nairobi police boss said:





"It’s clearly indicated in the Public Order Act Chapter 56 that if anybody intends to hold a public gathering, you must inform the local OCS.”





“But up to this moment, nobody at all has notified any of my station commanders about any other meeting on Tuesday.





"We are not aware about it. We have not been notified.”





“So, whoever thinks he has intentions to do that [and] he does not involve police, why don’t you tell that person that the law will deal with such a situation firmly?"





