There is no political crisis in Kenya, RAILA ODINGA is just imagining about it out of old age – NASA leader told

Sunday November 12, 2017 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has told National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Raila Odinga, to stop lying to the world that there is a political crisis in Kenya.





On Thursday , Raila Odinga told a US forum that Kenya is in a crisis and urged western nations to help resolve the political impasse in Kenya.





But sharing his views on Sunday, Kuria urged Raila Odinga to shut up because there is no crisis in the country.





Kuria said the country was...



