The UN ranks KENYAN LADIES top 10 in Africa for being OVERWEIGHT - See full list from WHO

Monday, 27 November 2017 - A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) lists Kenyan women among the most overweight in Africa.





The report, which advocates for proper diet and psycho-social stimulation right from childhood, placed Kenya in 9th position in Africa.





Kenya is ranked behind Swaziland, Lesotho, Gabon, Ghana, Mauritania, Comoros, Zimbabwe, and Sao Tome in that particular order.





Women aged between 18 and 49 were sampled in the report that relied on data from national surveys of 47 countries dating as far back as 2000 to 2016.





The Africa Nutrition Report indicates that the percentage of women classified as overweight in Africa stands at a median of 23.8 percent.





The range is from 5.7 percent in Ethiopia to 50.6 percent in Swaziland, with Kenya recording 32.8 percent.





The report, released on November 16, also indicates that...



