The People’s ‘President’ RAILA ODINGA survives an assassination attempt while leaving JKIA (Here are PHOTOs)

Friday November 17, 2017 - Self proclaimed Kenyan People’s President, Raila Amollo Odinga, survived an assassination attempt while leaving Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), his media team has reported.





According to a statement posted by National Super Alliance (NASA), Raila survived an assassination courtesy of his state of the art bullet proof car.





After he jetted into the country, Raila took a ride on his state of the art Range Rover which is bullet proof.





However, without knowing that his car is bullet proof, snipers believed to be members of the General Service Unit (GSU) aimed at his car but the bullet ricocheted only causing a…



