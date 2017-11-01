The moment UHURU KENYATTA’s bodyguard roughed man in Nairobi CBD - VIDEO

Thursday, 23 November 2017 - On Wednesday, President Uhuru surprised city residents after he strolled from his  Harambee House office to the National Treasury where he held a meeting with the economic team ahead of his inauguration on November 28th, 2017.

One man, who was excited to see Uhuru up close, took the opportunity to greet him which he did.


However, his excitement was short-lived as the President’s bodyguard shoved him away immediately.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

