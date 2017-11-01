The moment UHURU KENYATTA’s bodyguard roughed man in Nairobi CBD - VIDEO

Thursday, 23 November 2017 - On Wednesday , President Uhuru surprised city residents after he strolled from his Harambee House office to the National Treasury where he held a meeting with the economic team ahead of his inauguration on November 28 th , 2017 .





One man, who was excited to see Uhuru up close, took the opportunity to greet him which he did.





However, his excitement was short-lived as the President’s bodyguard shoved him away immediately.





Watch the video below.



