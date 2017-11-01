The moment GLADY WANGA dared police to kill her for marching to JKIA to receive RAILA (VIDEO).

Friday, November 17, 2017 - Homa Bay County Women Rep, Gladys Wanga, defied police order and led a handful of NASA supporters to receive their leader Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday morning.





Raila Odinga jetted back to Kenya on Friday morning after a 10-day tour in the US where he held talks with key political and opinion makers on reforming Kenya’s democratic processes.





NASA leaders had planned to mobilise thousands of supporters to welcome Raila at JKIA but police warned against that move.





On Thursday, Nairobi County Police Commandant, Japheth Koome, warned that JKIA would remain out of bounds for politicians and journalists, adding that the NASA leader could only be welcomed by family members.





Watch the video below.



