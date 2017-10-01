The European Union tells UHURU what to do to RAILA ODINGA now that he has ‘won’ the repeat elections

The European Union tells UHURU what to do to RAILA ODINGA now that he has ‘won’ the repeat electionsPolitics 04:47
Thursday November 2, 2017 - The European Union Election Observation Mission has said an initial analysis of results forms for the October 26th repeat presidential poll had shown improvement in transparency and accuracy compared to the annulled August 8th vote.
In a statement issued by EU’s Head of Mission in Kenya, Marietje Schaake, the EU called on parties which participated in the October 26th repeat election to engage in dialogue and those who are not comfortable with the results to go to court.
"Grievances over the...
