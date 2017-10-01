The European Union tells UHURU what to do to RAILA ODINGA now that he has ‘won’ the repeat elections

..electoral processes be addressed through judicial channels for legally-mandated remedy.”





“The courts and the IEBC be given full opportunity to work independently and without undue pressure," Schaake said in a statement on Wednesday .





"Political leaders urgently engage in dialogue to identify ways forward, including addressing longer-term electoral reform issues to prevent problems evident in this election occurring again to the detriment of the nation," Schaake added.





The EU boss concluded by saying that there was a significant improvement from how the IEBC conducted the August 8th General Elections and how it conducted the October 26th repeat elections.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



