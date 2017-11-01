Tell your assassins to stop killing innocent Kenyans - ACK Bishop tells UHURU/ RUTO and warns RAILA

Tell your assassins to stop killing innocent Kenyans - ACK Bishop tells UHURU/ RUTO and warns RAILA00:00
..Raila to sit down and dialogue to end the political standoff currently being experienced in the country.
He also urged supporters of both NASA and Jubilee not to accept to be used by politicians to divide the country.
“It is time the President and the Opposition Leader sat down and talked.”
“We don’t have a spare country and we must live together.”
“Let us resists attempts to divide us,” Sapit said.
