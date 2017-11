Tell her to stop dishing her NUNU to my husband - S£XY cop called RUTH warned (See her PHOTOs).

Friday, November 10, 2017 - A hot female cop called Ruth Galo who is attached to Matunda Police Station has been exposed as a husband snatcher. - A hot female cop called Ruth Galo who is attached to Matunda Police Station has been exposed as a husband snatcher.





A lady claims that Ruth is messing around with her husband.





Digital Kenyan Corps official facebook page. This is how she exposed her inofficial facebook page.

See a photo of Ruth, the s3xy cop who is an alleged husband snatcher, in the next page.