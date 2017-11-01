Teachers Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Vacancy: Primary School Teachers
 
Location: Nairobi - Eastlands
 
Nature of job: Full time
 
No of Positions: 5
 
Salary: 12K - 20K
 
Summary: Our client is a prestigious private primary school based in Kayole- Nairobi. 

They seek to recruit 5 primary school teachers who are enthusiastic, initiative and who enjoy their work.
 
Duties & Responsibilities
·                     Teaching the allocated subjects
·                     Classroom management
·                     Plan and carry out a curriculum that targets different areas of learning
·                     Utilizing an adopted course of study, instructional program guidelines, and other materials in planning and developing lesson plans and teaching outlines.
·                     Pursuing a variety of methodology in teaching and instructing students, including lectures, demonstrations, discussions, and laboratory experiences.
·                     Conducting teaching and instructional activities, using educational equipment, materials, books, and other learning aids.
·                     Individualizing and adapting educational processes and procedures to enhance students’ educational opportunities.
·                     Providing group and individual instruction to motivate learners, and effectively utilize the time available for instructional activities.
·                     Maintaining appropriate standards of learners’ behaviour, using behavioural management strategies and techniques, including positive reinforcement and behaviour shaping procedures.
·                     Reviewing, assessing, analyzing, evaluating, and reporting student’s academic performance
·                     Keep records of the students’ progress, routines, and interests, and keep parents informed about their child’s development
Qualifications and skills
·                     Degree/ Diploma in Education
·                     1-2 years teaching experience
·                     Ability to handle children, pre-teenagers and teenagers
·                     Classroom management skills
·                     Creative with own initiatives
·                     Compassionate and dedicated
If you meet the above measures send CV urgently torecruitment@britesmanagement.com
 
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

