Teachers Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Vacancy: Primary School Teachers



Location: Nairobi - Eastlands



Nature of job: Full time



No of Positions: 5



Salary: 12K - 20K



Summary: Our client is a prestigious private primary school based in Kayole- Nairobi.





They seek to recruit 5 primary school teachers who are enthusiastic, initiative and who enjoy their work.



Duties & Responsibilities

· Teaching the allocated subjects

· Classroom management

· Plan and carry out a curriculum that targets different areas of learning

· Utilizing an adopted course of study, instructional program guidelines, and other materials in planning and developing lesson plans and teaching outlines.

· Pursuing a variety of methodology in teaching and instructing students, including lectures, demonstrations, discussions, and laboratory experiences.

· Conducting teaching and instructional activities, using educational equipment, materials, books, and other learning aids.

· Individualizing and adapting educational processes and procedures to enhance students’ educational opportunities.

· Providing group and individual instruction to motivate learners, and effectively utilize the time available for instructional activities.

· Maintaining appropriate standards of learners’ behaviour, using behavioural management strategies and techniques, including positive reinforcement and behaviour shaping procedures.

· Reviewing, assessing, analyzing, evaluating, and reporting student’s academic performance

· Keep records of the students’ progress, routines, and interests, and keep parents informed about their child’s development

Qualifications and skills

· Degree/ Diploma in Education

· 1-2 years teaching experience

· Ability to handle children, pre-teenagers and teenagers

· Classroom management skills

· Creative with own initiatives

· Compassionate and dedicated

If you meet the above measures send CV urgently torecruitment@britesmanagement.com



Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.