Teachers Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Teachers Jobs in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 11:08
Location: Nairobi - Eastlands
Nature of job: Full time
No of Positions: 5
Salary: 12K - 20K
Summary: Our client is a prestigious private primary school based in Kayole- Nairobi.
They seek to recruit 5 primary school teachers who are enthusiastic, initiative and who enjoy their work.
Duties & Responsibilities
· Teaching the allocated subjects
· Classroom management
· Plan and carry out a curriculum that targets different areas of learning
· Utilizing an adopted course of study, instructional program guidelines, and other materials in planning and developing lesson plans and teaching outlines.
· Pursuing a variety of methodology in teaching and instructing students, including lectures, demonstrations, discussions, and laboratory experiences.
· Conducting teaching and instructional activities, using educational equipment, materials, books, and other learning aids.
· Individualizing and adapting educational processes and procedures to enhance students’ educational opportunities.
· Providing group and individual instruction to motivate learners, and effectively utilize the time available for instructional activities.
· Maintaining appropriate standards of learners’ behaviour, using behavioural management strategies and techniques, including positive reinforcement and behaviour shaping procedures.
· Reviewing, assessing, analyzing, evaluating, and reporting student’s academic performance
· Keep records of the students’ progress, routines, and interests, and keep parents informed about their child’s development
Qualifications and skills
· Degree/ Diploma in Education
· 1-2 years teaching experience
· Ability to handle children, pre-teenagers and teenagers
· Classroom management skills
· Creative with own initiatives
· Compassionate and dedicated
If you meet the above measures send CV urgently torecruitment@britesmanagement.comOnly the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.