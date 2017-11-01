Tanzanian WOMAN shows married Kenyan women how to treat their husbands, Must Watch VIDEO.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 04:31
Thursday, 09 November 2017 - Most of the married Kenyan women don’t know how to treat their husbands.
A husband is supposed to be respected and treated like a king because he is the head of the house.
This Tanzanian woman posted a video to show married women how they should talk to their husbands.
Ladies, if you do this, your marriage will never be the same.
Watch video.
