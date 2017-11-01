S£XY Kiss TV presenter linked to the collapse of Club Cubano after affair with the owner, She ate everything.

Wednesday, 15 November 2017 - S3xy Kiss TV presenter, Dee Dee, has been linked to the collapse of the famous Club Cubano that was located at Greenspan Mall in Donholm.





Dee Dee was dating Robah, a spoilt rich kid and the owner of the famous club.





When they were dating, the petite Kiss TV presenter used to milk him dry.





She would go to the club with groupies, friends, family members and slay queens and drink alcohol for free.





She once hosted a party at the club where everyone invited drunk alcohol for free.





Robah even rented her an apartment in the leafy surburbs of Nairobi and bought her a car.

Instead of managing the famous club that had started to pick, he was busy entertaining Dee Dee.





It reached a point where he ordered the club manager to be sending the daily collections to Dee Dee.’





And within months of Robah dating the s3xy TV presenter, the once famous club collapsed.





We understand that Robah has...



