S£XY KIKUYU gold digger insults SPONSOR after milking him dry and flosses the money (PHOTOs).Entertainment News 19:05
This s3xy Kikuyu gold digger called Purity Nduta Macharia, who is the Kilimani Mums admin and notorious husband snatcher, claims that she asked a sponsor to send her Sh 500,000 to go for a holiday and instead of honouring the deal, he sent her Sh 300,000.
She called him a porcupine and bragged that she is not that cheap.
What do women want?
Look at what she posted in the next page
Page 1 2