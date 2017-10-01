S£X gossip involving CAROL and her best friends’ boyfriends & husbands Hii ni aibu (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:11
Thursday, 02 November 2017 - This lady called Carol has been exposed as a home wrecker for sleeping with her best friends’ boyfriends and husbands.
Instead of being a friend’s keeper, she is busy sleeping around with her best friends’ boyfriends and husbands.
One of her best friend’s boyfriends has even impregnated her.
She is a notorious home-wrecker.
See how she was exposed in a social media platform in the next page
Page 1 2