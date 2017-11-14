Swear in RAILA ODINGA and see the country burn to ashes – UHURU’s man tells NASA and their NRM wing

Tuesday November 14, 2017 - A vocal Jubilee Party point man from Mt Kenya has said that people from the region are not ready to vote again until the 2022 presidential elections.





In an interview with journalists on Tuesday, Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, said Mt Kenya region electorates are done with elections despite the opposition calling for another fresh election in 90 days .





Rigathi also urged the Supreme Court under the..



