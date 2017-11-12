Stop embarrassing us by going to the US to beg for help - Muslim clerics tell RAILA ODINGA

Sunday November 12, 2017 - A section of Muslim clerics in Rift Valley have faulted the move by National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to run to the US to seek help for the current political situation in the country.





Speaking yesterday, the Muslim leaders led by the Chairman of the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) in Rift Valley, Abubakar Bini, said it is wrong for Raila to embarrass Kenya by running for help in US and other foreign countries each time we have a problem as a country.





They...



