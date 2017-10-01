State House on high alert after UHURU’s controversial win - See what RAILA is planning this week

Sunday November 5, 2017 - State House is reportedly in panic mode following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s controversial victory in the October 26th repeat Presidential election after National Super Alliance (NASA) announced its resumption of street protests to challenge Uhuru’s win.





Speaking yesterday, NASA leaders announced that they will be holding a demonstration to contest Uhuru Kenyatta's victory in the October 26th repeat poll beginning next week (this week).





Led by Raila Odinga, the...



