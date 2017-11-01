SONKO and WAITITU wrote the same Congratulation message to UHURU/ RUTO! Academic dwarfs, NKT.

Thursday, 23 November 2017 - Former street politicians turned Governors, Mike Sonko and Ferdinard Waititu, have been criticized by a section of Kenyans on social media for sending the same Congratulatory messages to Uhuru/ Ruto ahead of their swearing in at Kasarani on Tuesday.





They can’t come up with a creative message because they are academic dwarfs and their education backgrounds are questionable.





The question is, who copied who?.





Look at..



