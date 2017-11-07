Some were even having live S£X - See what mourners did at the burial of a PR@ST!TUT£ (SHOCKING VIDEO).

, , , 03:43

Monday, November 13, 2017 – Mourners did crazy stuff during the burial of a pr@st!tut3 in Zimbambwe and the video taken is causing a stir online.

Instead of mourning, they twerked on her grave while others had live s3x.

We understand mourners were just following a culture which allows such stuff to be done during the burial of a s3x worker.


Watch this video from the burial that will leave you speechless.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno