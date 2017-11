Monday, November 20, 2017 - This slay queen took a photo inside a hotel room and forgot that there was a used c@nd@m under the bed. - This slay queen took a photo inside a hotel room and forgot that there was a used c@nd@m under the bed.





Perhaps she was being smashed by a sponsor.





Ladies, be careful before posting photos that you take in hotel rooms.





See how this slay queen embarrassed herself in the next page