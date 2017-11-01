Singer SIA posts her NUD3 photo on twitter after learning paparazzi was about to sell them (PHOTO)

Wednesday, 08 November 2017 - Celebrated Australian singer/ songwriter, Sia, revealed on twitter that someone was trying to sell n@k3d photos of her body.





Instead of trying to buy off the paparazzi, she took matters into her own hands and released a sample photo being shopped to her fans to thwart the sale.





Sia, who hides her face under wigs, posted the photo to her over 3 million followers with the caption,





“Someone is apparently trying to sell n@k3d photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” ( Everyday is Christmas is also the name of her forthcoming album)





