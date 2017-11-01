SHOCKING VIDEO shows Black people being sold as slaves for as little as 40,000 shillings.

Sunday, 19 November 2017 - The shocking footage shows black people being sold at slave markets in Libya.





Most of them are young men trying to reach Europe but are held by smugglers and forced to work for little or no money.





The footage released by CNN appears to show youths from Niger and other sub-Saharan countries being sold to buyers for about $400 (£300) at an undisclosed location in Libya.





AU chairman, President Alpha Conde of Guinea has condemned the incident: "These modern slavery practices must end and the African Union will use all the tools at its disposal."





