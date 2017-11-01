SHOCKING!! This S*X pest is salivating on top KCPE candidate, GOLDALYNE KAKUYA - BOINNET please!

Friday, 24 November 2017 - Kenyans on social media are calling for the immediate arrest of a s*x pest who has vowed to deflower the 2017 top KCSE candidate, Goldalyne Kakuya.





The idiot, whose Facebook account name is Donald Njiiru Njaaga, confessed his paedophile tendencies in a post that has been widely circulated.





From the distasteful post, this guy is a serial s*x pest who should not be behind bars.





The Office of Public Prosecution has been notified and they have promised to act accordingly.





