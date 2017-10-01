SHOCKING moment motorist runs over traffic police officer who was sleeping with his wife in Nairobi (VIDEO)

Monday, 06 November 2017 - The motorist who was caught on camera deliberately reversing his car and ramming into a traffic police officer in Nairobi has been arraigned in court.





The man identified as Geoffrey Sungura Wekesa (in photo) told the Nairobi Magistrate Court that the traffic officer, Constable Henry Kemboi, ruined his marriage.





Wekesa who works with a private immigration consultancy firm was released on a cash bail of Ksh500, 000 with an alternative bond of Ksh1 million.





The injured officer claims that Wekesa had...



