SHOCK on ZARI as DIAMOND secretly flies HAMISA MOBETO to Dubai, She may hang.

Wednesday, 15 November 2017 - Controversial singer, Diamond Platnumz, is said to have flown his baby mama, Hamisa Mobeto, to Dubai without Zari’s knowledge.





Diamond is expected to perform in Dubai over the weekend and it’s alleged that he is the one who has financed Hamisa’s trip to the Arab Country where she flew in business class.





Hamisa Mobeto has been lying to her fans that she flew to Dubai for business but the main reason of her flying to the Arab Country is to meet her baby daddy, Diamond.





See how the juicy scoop is being discussed in Tanzania in the next page.



