SHOCK on UHURU as ROTICH refuses to release money for his inauguration, the Government is broke.

...Assumption of the Office of President are really crying.”





“As of yesterday evening, they were struggling and Treasury does not want to hear about money.”





Kiraithe said that organizers of the inauguration and Treasury CS, Henry Rotich, are yet to agree on the budget of the ceremony.





"The committee is still negotiating on the budget with Treasury.”





“The inauguration will be a freaky affair and the committee is struggling to do everything which would enable the event definitely meet the basic standard," He added.





The inauguration of Uhuru Kenyatta will take place on Tuesday at Kasarani Stadium and dignitaries from all over the world are expected to grace the occasion.





