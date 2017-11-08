SHOCK on UHURU as Jubilee Government official joins RAILA in boycotting Brookside and Safaricom

SHOCK on UHURU as Jubilee Government official joins RAILA in boycotting Brookside and SafaricomNews 08:00
Wednesday November 8, 2017 - An official in the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has supported the National Super Alliance, NASA’s call for boycotting products from Jubilee friendly companies, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Brookside, Safaricom and Bidco.
Speaking in Busia County during the County’s peace and cohesion forum, Professor Gitile Naituli joined Raila Odinga and the Opposition in boycotting Safaricom and Uhuru’s milk.
Naituli, who is a Commissioner in..
