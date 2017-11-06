SHOCK on UHURU and RUTO as KALENJIN MPs support RAILA ODINGA‘s call for reforms in their Govt

Monday November 6, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga’s calls for constitutional amendments have continued to receive support, even from unlikely quarters.





On Saturday , 2 MPs from Jubilee Party supported Raila Odinga’s call for constitution amendments to address the current political stalemate.





Addressing journalists, MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), said they were ready to support any changes to the much-acclaimed 2010 Constitution that…



