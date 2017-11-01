SHOCK on RAILA ODINGA as NASA Senator refuses to protest and urges LUOs to go on with their businesses

SHOCK on RAILA ODINGA as NASA Senator refuses to protest and urges LUOs to go on with their businessesPolitics 06:39
Monday November 13, 2017 - Kisumu Senator Fred Outa has shocked NASA leader, Raila Odinga, after he refused to engage in street demonstrations the whole day in the push to have electoral reforms in the country.
Speaking while responding to calls from Kisumu residents and business leaders to end future NASA protests, Outa said that he will not allow all day long NASA protests in Kisumu County.
He noted that the...
Page 1 2