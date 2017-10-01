SHOCK on RAILA as Coast rejects JOHO and KINGI’s plan to seceded - We are not fools! UHURU smiling

Saturday November 4, 2017 - The bid by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, to split the Coast region from the rest of Kenya has suffered a severe blow after Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) rejected the call for secession.





Led by its Spokesman, Rashid Mraja, MRC termed the secession call by Joho and Kingi as insincere.





Mraja questioned the motive by the two NASA Governors saying they..



