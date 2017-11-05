SHOCK on Jubilee as MARAGA says he is ready to nullify UHURU/ RUTO’s controversial win again

SHOCK on Jubilee as MARAGA says he is ready to nullify UHURU/ RUTO’s controversial win againPolitics 13:13
Sunday November 5, 2017 - Chief Justice David Maraga has said the Supreme Court is more than ready to handle election petition cases challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win on October 26.
Through his spokesperson, Mundia Muchiri, Maraga indicated that the country's highest court was ready for any petition and said he will not be intimidated by any politician.
"The judges and judicial officers involved in...
Page 1 2