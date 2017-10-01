SHOCK on Jubilee as MARAGA says he is ready to nullify UHURU/ RUTO’s controversial win again

...the process are more prepared to deal with the petition and unlike the last presidential petition, most of the things are still fresh," Muchiri said.





Maraga’s sentiments were also echoed by Supreme Court Registrar, Esther Nyaiyaki.





She said that her office would remain open to allow any willing party to file a petition.





"The Supreme Court is ready to hear any poll petition that might be filed.”





“We are considering leaving the registry open for any party, who might file the case," Nyaiyaki said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



