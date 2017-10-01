SHOCK on ABABU NAMWAMBA as UHURU/ RUTO dump him like rotten meat after he failed to deliver.

..repeat poll campaigns, Ababu used to hire idle youths to attend Uhuru/ Ruto’s rallies in various parts of Western, giving them false hope that they had a strong support there.





Ababu, who has been reduced to a rent seeker after ditching ODM, failed to deliver on the October 26th polls.





He couldn’t mobilize his people to go out and vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, as promised.





We understand that Uhuru and Ruto have cut links with Ababu Namwamba.





He has been trying to reach them but they no longer pick his calls.





He had been promised a State Job but this might not be possible after he failed to deliver the promised votes.





Uhuru and Ruto now see him as a political reject.



