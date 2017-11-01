SHOCK as RAILA reveals the exact number of people killed by police during his return - ICC now beckons

SHOCK as RAILA reveals the exact number of people killed by police during his return - ICC now beckons00:00
..shot dead.
He revealed that the police killed in excess of 15 NASA supporters on Friday and not five as is being alleged.
He condemned the police for using excessive force on NASA supporters saying the brutality meted on his supporters was unnecessary since it was a peaceful procession aimed at welcoming him from the overseas trip.
“These needless brutality and deaths on Friday show us that once again this Jubilee regime opposes democratic choices as it cannot compete against the rest of us,” Raila stated.
