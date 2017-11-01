SHOCK as RAILA ODINGA absolves MUNGIKI from the Baba Dogo killings and reveals the real killers

Monday November 20, 2017 - Natioanl Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has absolved the outlawed Mungiki sect from blame over the ethnic killings in Mathare.





Addressing his supporters at Ruaraka after visiting Baba Dogo to assess the situation after the wanton killing of people alleged to be supporters of NASA, Raila said the killing was not done by Mungiki as it was being alleged but by State agents.





He noted that the killing was ethnic cleansing sponsored by...



