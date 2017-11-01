SHOCK as RAILA ODINGA absolves MUNGIKI from the Baba Dogo killings and reveals the real killers

..the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





“Mungiki didn’t kill our people.”





“The killing was done by State agents,” Raila said.





The NASA leader called on the international community to intervene and stop Uhuru/ Ruto from killing innocent Kenyans in order to stay in power.





“We are dealing with people who have been to the International Criminal Court (ICC) the other day and they want to take us back there,” he said.





Nonetheless, he urged his supporters to remain calm and not retaliate.





