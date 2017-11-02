SHOCK as ORENGO begs for a job from IEBC despite insulting them to please RAILA - He is as broke as a rat

Thursday November 2, 2017 - Siaya Senator, James Orego, surprised Kenyans on Wednesday when he represented the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in an election petition case filed by Siaya gubernatorial loser, Nicholas Gumbo.





After the August 8th election, Gumbo went to court accusing incumbent Governor Cornel Rasanga of rigging the Siaya gubernatorial election.





The case was heard on Wednesday, November 1st, where Orengo represented IEBC and…



