SHOCK as new report reveals 75% of Jubilee supporters have abandoned UHURU - You’re leading us nowhere

05:26

Wednesday November 15, 2017 - Majority of the Jubilee supporters across the country have abandoned President Uhuru Kenyatta because they feel he is leading the country to a ditch.

This was revealed by IPSOS Synovate in a new survey which showed 75% of Jubilee supporters believe that the country is headed the wrong direction thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s poor leadership.

On the other hand, over 90% of...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno