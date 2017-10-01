SHOCK as hearse explodes into flames while transporting body for burial (PHOTOs)

Friday, 03 November 2017 - It was double tragedy for these mourners when the hearse carrying the body of their loved one burst into flames at Kimica along the Kagio-Kutus road, Kirinyaga County, on Thursday.





The convoy was coming from Kenyatta University Mortuary and was headed to Kiamichiri village where the late was being transported for burial.





The driver of the hearse, Benson Munyua said: “Despite the raging fire from the rear of the vehicle towards the cabin where I was with the widow I managed through the grace of God to contain the vehicle and drove it off the road. Like in a movie scene I managed to evacuate the two mourners to safety,”





People rushed to the scene and removed the coffin before being consumed by the fire.

The mourners transferred the casket to another vehicle and..



