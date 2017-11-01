SHOCK as Admin of Telkom Kenya posts P@RN on twitter, Should be fired (PHOTO).

Monday, 27 November 2017 - There was a buzz on social media after the admin of Telkom Kenya tweeted p@rn by mistake using the company’s official twitter handle.





Perhaps the admin was watching a raunchy video while working and ended up making this silly blunder.





This should be a lesson for those who watch p@rn in the office.





You will be embarrassed like the Telkom Kenya twitter admin.





This is....



