She stole my wallet, 9K and documents - MAN blasts a hot PR@ST!TUT3 he met in Eldoret (PHOTO)

Thursday, November 9, 2017 - A man has blasted a young hot lady he claims she is a pr@st!tut3 after she stole his items.





They met in a night club in Eldoret where they had drinks and the lady seems to have drugged him.





Cases of men being drugged by ladies have become so common.





Some men even lose their lives after their drinks are spiked.





This is..



