She provides for me and her kids - BEN 10 gushes over his 51 yr old sugar-M@M@ (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, 21 November 2017 - This Ben 10 took to social media to praise his 51 yr old lover who is more of a sug@r-mama than a lover.





The lazy idiot bragged how the woman takes him to Coast for holidays and provides him with basic necessities.





Someone needs to talk to the boy-child.





The boy-child is under siege.





See what the Ben 1o posted in the next page and photos of him getting mushy with his sug@r-mama.



