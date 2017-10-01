She charges 50K for 1 Hr S£X - JUDY ANYANGO shares another steamy VIDEO to lure clients, “Ona mali”.

, , 11:45

Saturday, 04 November 2017 - Struggling city socialite, Judy Anyango, has been selling her “Nunu” to rich men for survival.

Her normal rates are Sh 50,000 for 1hr s3x.

She has been selling her “Nunu” across Africa from Lagos to Cape town.

The curvy socialite shared a steamy video showing off her big b@m-b@m and men are going mad.

Ona hizo mali.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno