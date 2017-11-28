Shameful PHOTOs from UHURU KENYATTA’s inauguration ceremony in Kasarani, What are we showing the world?

Tuesday, 28 November 2017 -Police were forced to lobby tear-gas to disperse rowdy Jubilee supporters who were trying to force themselves in Kasarani Stadium where Uhuru Kenyatta’s inauguration ceremony is going on.





The rowdy Jubilee supporters broke barriers and caused a stampede where several people were injured.





They also broke gates as they tried to force themselves in.





The inauguration ceremony is being attended by dignitaries from all over the world.





It’s shameful for such a thing to happen before world dignitaries.





