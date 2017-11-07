SHAME! TV hunk NICK MUTUMA accused of S3XALLY harassing LADIES, wanted to R@P3 a LADY

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - Popular actor and the so called TV hunk, Nick Mutuma, has been accused of s3xually harassing ladies.





Nick was exposed on twitter by ladies who are victims of his s3xual thirst.





A lady revealed how she rescued her friend at 1 AM when Nick wanted to r@p3 her in his house.





However, she managed to escape before the popular actor r@p3d her.





See tweets where Nick is exposed as a r@p!st.





A radio presenter by the name Koome Gitobu also revealed how Nick Mutuma s3xualy harassed his girlfriend at Ameru Festival last year.





Apparently, he grabbed Koome’s girlfriend’s a$$ without her consent.





He even tried to wrestle her at the parking lot when she...



