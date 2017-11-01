SHAME as UHURU is caught red handed begging for congratulation messages from Europe! He is desperate like MUGABE

..questioned why Boris is the only European Foreign Affairs Minister who has congratulated the Jubilee pair of Uhuru and Ruto.





Weru’s email reads in part





Following the Supreme Court of Kenya ruling early today and which has upheld the victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta, I am kindly requesting your indulgence in preparing and dispatching a suitable congratulation message.





I am at hand for any quick consultations.





Meanwhile, State House Spokesman, Manoah Esipusu has confirmed that 40 countries have already congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta upon his re-election for a second term.



